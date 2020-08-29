Nation Two fresh Covid-19 cases raise Vietnam’s tally to 1,040 The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 29, 2020,18:57 (GMT+7) Two fresh Covid-19 cases raise Vietnam’s tally to 1,040The Saigon Times A quarantine worker sprays disinfectant at a kindergarten in Hanoi City. The Ministry of Health has reported two new Covid-19 cases, with one being imported in Binh Duong Province and one locally-transmitted in Danang City – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health has reported two new Covid-19 cases, with one being imported in Binh Duong Province and one locally-transmitted in Danang City, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 1,040 as of tonight, August 29. A 20-year-old man, who lives in Ba Don District in the central province of Quang Binh, returned to Vietnam from Germany through HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 27. He was sent to a concentrated quarantine center in Binh Duong Province upon arrival. His positive test result came out on August 28 and he is now being treated at Binh Duong General Hospital. Another Covid-19 patient, a 55-year-old male resident of Danang City, was under treatment at Danang Hospital from July 23 to August 13. He tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on… Read full this story

