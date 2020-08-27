Nation Two fresh Covid-19 cases announced The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 27, 2020,18:35 (GMT+7) Two fresh Covid-19 cases announcedThe Saigon Times A health care worker takes blood samples for rapid Covid-19 testing from a resident in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry has confirmed two new Covid-19 cases, including one imported case in Khanh Hoa and the other linked to the Danang coronavirus hotspot, sending Vietnam’s coronavirus tally to 1036 as of this evening, August 27. The imported case is a 34-year-old resident in the northern province of Hai Duong. She was sent to a quarantine facility in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa after returning to Vietnam from Taiwan on August 7. The woman is under treatment at Cam Lam Medical Center. The case in Danang City had close contact with three previous confirmed Covid-19 patients. The resident of the city’s Cam Le District, aged 52, is being quarantined and treated at Hoa Vang Field Hospital. Until now, 637 of the country’s total infections have fully recovered, 367 are active cases, and 30 have died. Share with your friends:

Two fresh Covid-19 cases announced have 274 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.