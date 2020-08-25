Nation Twenty-one wanted Chinese arrested in Lao Cai The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020,14:02 (GMT+7) Twenty-one wanted Chinese arrested in Lao CaiThe Saigon Times Twenty-one Chinese nationals arrested in Lao Cai Province – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Some 100 police officers have raided an abandoned house and arrested 21 wanted Chinese nationals in Lao Cai City. The police of Lao Cai Province announced today, August 25, that the Chinese nationals were wanted by the Chinese police for asset misappropriation. At 3.30 p.m. on August 24, the Lao Cai police mobilized some 100 officers and soldiers to raid the building at the Kim Thanh commercial center, detaining 17 men and four women. The police also confiscated some 300 electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, smartphones and chips, the local media reported. Few days ago, the 21 individuals, including one Chinese-Vietnamese person, entered Lao Cai City and resided in the city illegally, according to the provincial police. To hide from the competent agencies, the group stayed in the house behind three other abandoned houses and raised chickens and ducks in front of these houses. Every day, the man with dual citizenship was in charge of going out and buying food for the rest. The competent… Read full this story

