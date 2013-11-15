Tropical low pressure system weakens

After making landfall along the coastline from Phu Yen to Ninh Thuan Provinces early on Friday morning, the tropical low pressure system has downgraded into a low pressure zone, according to the National Hydro Meteorological Forecasting Center. By 7am, the low pressure zone was centered 12.1 degrees latitude north and 108.8 degrees longitude east, along Phu Yen to Khanh Hoa Provinces, with wind speed decreasing to below level 6. In the next 12 hours, the low pressure zone will move west-southwest, entering deep into the mainland then gradually weakening. The low pressure zone combined with intense cold spell and air turbulence has brought heavy rains to provinces from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa and highland provinces, with average rainfall of 70-120 millimeters by 7am on Friday. Provinces from Quang Ngai to Phu Yen saw rainfall of 120-170 millimeters; some other places faced heavier rainfall, such as Ba To District in Quang Ngai Province with 237 millimeters, Hoai Nhon District in Binh Dinh Province with 159 millimeters, and Song Cau Town in Phu Yen Province with 187 millimeters. Coastal areas of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa Provinces and Phu Quy Island faced strong winds of level 6-7. Southern provinces… Read full this story

