Troops continue to assist disaster-hit victims

Reportedly, floods caused by heavy rains left one dead, submerged 768 houses, over 10,000ha of rice and other crops, and disrupted traffic in many localities in the province. As floods wreaked havoc in the province, the Dak Lak provincial Military Command sent nearly 600 troops to the districts of Ea Sup, Buon Don, and Cu M’gar, and Buon Ma Thuot city to promptly evacuate people and their property to safer areas. Troops clean up the surroundings Over 100 troops of the Military Commands of Ea Sup and Buon Don districts also joined search and rescue missions. Meanwhile, Economic-Defense Unit 737 of Military Region 5 assigned a mission to inquire after and present gifts and rice to 57 households in Ia Rue and Ia Lop communes of Ea Sup district. On August 7, the unit deployed three speedboats to evacuate people in isolated areas. Evacuating local people In border areas of Buon Don and Ea Sup districts, the Dak Lak provincial Border Guard Command mobilized 36 troops to take measures to fight against floods as well as to support border guards of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province to respond to the disaster. Reportedly, border posts in Dak Lak’s border localities saved 70 residents…. Read full this story

