Infrastructure Transport projects connecting HCMC and southern provinces snailing The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 17, 2020,11:47 (GMT+7) Transport projects connecting HCMC and southern provinces snailingThe Saigon Times Traffic congestion along a road in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Several transport projects connecting HCMC and the southern provinces are moving at a snail’s pace or have been suspended, Giao Thong newspaper reported. The project of expanding the city’s northeastern gateway remains incomplete even though work on it commenced 10 years ago. Some parts of the section crossing the districts of Thu Duc and 9 have not been expanded, while the 2.2-kilometer-long section in Binh Duong Province has made little progress due to site clearance problems. The site clearance cost for this section has increased to VND2.78 trillion, two times higher than the initial plan. The two localities have worked together several times but the problem has not yet been resolved. The HCMC government planned to expand a section of the National Highway 13 connecting the city with Binh Duong Province to 60 meters in width 15 years ago but the project has not been kicked off until now. The Binh Trieu 2 Bridge, a part of the project, is the only component that… Read full this story

Transport projects connecting HCMC and southern provinces snailing have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.