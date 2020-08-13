Trade Trade ministry explains same price for electricity consumption The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 13, 2020,16:17 (GMT+7) Trade ministry explains same price for electricity consumptionThe Saigon Times Workers install a roadside transformer in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – As the solution of applying the same price to daily electricity consumption, which is equal to the average electricity retail price, had received little support from ministries and departments, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has introduced another solution, with the same price equivalent to 145% or 155% of the average electricity retail price. However, many experts and residents said that the new single-price proposal would not work. In response to the disapproval, the ministry explained that customers could choose to calculate their bills based on five caps or the single price, equal to 145% for Solution 2A or 155% for Solution 2B of the average electricity retail price at some VND1,864 per kWh. Based on the previous solution of applying the same price equivalent to the average electricity retail price at some VND1,864 per kWh, residents using electricity for their daily activities will have to pay an additional VND19,000-39,000 per month for electricity consumption of less than 200 kWh, according to the ministry…. Read full this story

