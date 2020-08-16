Vietnam is strongly promoting a demand stimulation campaign for domestic tourism. How do you assess the industry’s resilience? Since the social distancing guidelines were eased in May, the travel business showed signs of recovery. Products to stimulate tourism demand in the country have been well received and all seats available for flights as part of the Tourism Demand Stimulus Alliance have been fully booked. We are continuing to work with the airlines to expand and add more pre-booked tours. As an enterprise manager, what are the specific changes you face? In the past, domestic tourists only accounted for 30 percent of the total number of tourists of HanoiRedtours; however, this year, all our customers are Vietnamese and this trend is on the rise because we have promoted a series of demand stimulation programs with highly attractive incentives. Firstly, VITA and Vietnam Airlines jointly launched tourism stimulus programs in the center and south of the country at up to 80 percent discount on air fares and a 60 percent discount on package tours. These products are very well received by tourists, especially marine tourism products offered in Da Nang, Hoi An, Ly Son, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Ninh Thuan… Read full this story

Tourist safety is a top priority, says top tourism executive have 325 words, post on ven.vn at August 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.