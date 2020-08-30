Other News To survive the pandemic By Minh Tam Sunday, Aug 30, 2020,14:29 (GMT+7) To survive the pandemicBy Minh Tam D’Furni has switched production of interior furniture for sale to wholesale buyers to making products like leisure chairs and animal-shaped seats for sale via e-commerce – PHOTO: COURTESY OF D’FURNI Some enterprises have changed their business models to survive the hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic “We have switched production of interior furniture for sale to wholesale buyers to making products like leisure chairs and animal-shaped seats for sale via e-commerce. With the change of business model, we can still sell our products, release material inventories and earn money though Covid-19 is raging. The profit is low but we can maintain jobs and income for workers.” This statement was made by Vu Tien Thap, general director of the joint-stock company D’Furni, to describe how his company has survived the Covid-19 outbreak which has ravaged the economy over the past months. Changing the business model to adapt to the new situation and consumer behavior is a method currently applied by many businesses. Business model change When Covid-19 broke out, D’Furni’s traditional customers, who are architecture and interior decoration companies specialized in hotel, restaurant, resort and apartment… Read full this story

