Timely support from foreign peers gives Vietnamese teams more confidence

Russian experts are helping Vietnamese officers adjust the rifle According to Colonel Le Manh Huong, head of the team, having tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the team has started getting used to the training grounds and practicing for shooting and dog biathlon events. Thanks to the active support of Russian experts, the Vietnamese officers gradually got used to competition-used weapons, including new ones. Apart from that, the Service Dog Team of the Vietnam People’s Army also learnt valuable lessons from their Russian and Uzbekistani peers. While Russian officers shared their techniques of tracing intruders, members of the Uzbekistani team helped Vietnamese troops improve their skills in repulsing an attack and in dog biathlon. The enthusiasm, determination, and seriousness of the Vietnamese team in preparing for the games impressed other participating teams. Ekaterina Sergeevna Puchinhiga sharing experiences with Vietnamese Service Dog Team Ekaterina Sergeevna Puchinhiga, a member of the organizing panel, said that in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the host country highly appreciates the participation of foreign teams. She emphasized that the first-ever participation of the Service Dog Team of the Vietnam People’s Army helps strengthen the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia. During the… Read full this story

