Tiền Giang’s use of IT in public administration increases efficiency, customer satisfaction

Local residents visit the Public Administration Service Centre in Tiền Giang Province’s Mỹ Tho City. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Hưng HCM CITY — The Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang is using information and communications technology to improve public administration as well as its management and competitive capacities. Trần Văn Dũng, head of the provincial Department of Information and Communication, said that more money has been spent on information technology infrastructure and information systems in an effort to serve the public and enterprises. Last year, the province was among the top five in the country with the highest information and communication technology development index. The province uses shared information systems for document management and administration, emails, and “one-door” administration. The system for document management and administration has so far accessed by more than 27,000 users. The rate of documents sent online between the state offices in the province is more than 80 per cent. All of the state offices use digital signatures on online documents. Administrative procedures are published on the provincial electronic portal of http://dichvucong.tiengiang.gov.vn. Fifty-two per cent of administrative services have been carried out online in category 3, which consists of forms that need to be filled out; and 45 per cent in category 4, in which forms are filled out and payments made online. Lê Thị Kim Pha, deputy head of Public Administration… Read full this story

