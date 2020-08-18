Nation Three Vietnamese arrested over pandemic-related fraud By My Huyen Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,16:27 (GMT+7) Three Vietnamese arrested over pandemic-related fraud By My Huyen A woman uses hand sanitizer to prevent Covid-19 infection. Three Vietnamese suspects have been arrested for cheating some 7,000 people in the U.S. into buying hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes worth up to US$1 million – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Three Vietnamese suspects have been arrested for cheating some 7,000 people in the U.S. into buying hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes worth up to US$1 million, following an investigation jointly conducted by Vietnamese and U.S. authorities, said the US Consulate General in HCMC on August 18. Thu Phan Dinh, Tran Khanh and Nguyen Duy Toan, who all reside in Vietnam, allegedly participated in a wire fraud scheme seeking to profit from the Covid-19 pandemic as detailed in the civil complaint and the accompanying court papers filed in the United States on August 3, 2020. According to the complaint, the suspects operated over 300 websites that fraudulently sold products that were scarce during the pandemic, including hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes. Over 7,000 victims across all 50 states attempted to purchase these items from the websites and paid for these items… Read full this story

Three Vietnamese arrested over pandemic-related fraud have 336 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.