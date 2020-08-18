Nation Three Vietnamese arrested over pandemic-related fraud By My Huyen Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,16:27 (GMT+7) Three Vietnamese arrested over pandemic-related fraud By My Huyen A woman uses hand sanitizer to prevent Covid-19 infection. Three Vietnamese suspects have been arrested for cheating some 7,000 people in the U.S. into buying hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes worth up to US$1 million – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Three Vietnamese suspects have been arrested for cheating some 7,000 people in the U.S. into buying hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes worth up to US$1 million, following an investigation jointly conducted by Vietnamese and U.S. authorities, said the US Consulate General in HCMC on August 18. Thu Phan Dinh, Tran Khanh and Nguyen Duy Toan, who all reside in Vietnam, allegedly participated in a wire fraud scheme seeking to profit from the Covid-19 pandemic as detailed in the civil complaint and the accompanying court papers filed in the United States on August 3, 2020. According to the complaint, the suspects operated over 300 websites that fraudulently sold products that were scarce during the pandemic, including hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes. Over 7,000 victims across all 50 states attempted to purchase these items from the websites and paid for these items… Read full this story
- Bit-part actor, 53, is arrested on federal fraud charge for soliciting investments for fake coronavirus cure and prevention treatment that he peddled on Instagram
- Contractor accused of flood-related fraud in 3 parishes pleads not guilty in EBR
- Ex-Democratic Staffer Arrested for Bank Fraud Hid Stolen Government Electronics
- Jailed Baton Rouge contractor Matthew Morris faces new fraud counts in St. John the Baptist Parish
- Man pleads guilty to bank fraud, using stolen account info
- Coronavirus-related crimes capitalize on global fear, panic
- Sheriff's officers save hikers who got stranded in Oregon forest - then arrest two of them on outstanding warrants
- Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts More Citations Instead Of Arrests For Some Offenses In Santa Clara County
- Boy, 13, is arrested for breaking new coronavirus lockdown laws after refusing to give his name to police
- States announce pupil-free days and early term breaks as they prepare for distance learning during coronavirus pandemic
Three Vietnamese arrested over pandemic-related fraud have 336 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.