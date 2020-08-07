Nation Three more locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases reported The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 7, 2020,08:15 (GMT+7) Three more locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases reportedThe Saigon Times A quarter in Thanh Hoa Province’s Sam Son City is on lockdown. Two residents of Quang Tri Province and one person in Thanh Hoa have tested positive for the Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Two residents of Quang Tri Province and one person in Thanh Hoa have tested positive for the Covid-19, with all of them linked to Danang City, taking the country’s tally to 750 as of this morning, August 7, according to the Ministry of Health. The patient in Thanh Hoa Province, a 54-year-old woman, had close contact with the 620th patient. Her positive test result came out on August 6 and she is now being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi City. The two others, in Quang Tri Province, include a caregiver at the Neurosurgery Department of Danang Hospital and a person who had close contact with a Covid-19 patient on July 18. The woman, aged 27, and the man, aged 28, developed Covid-19 symptoms of fever, sore throat and fatigue on July 21 and 25, respectively. They are receiving treatment at Quang… Read full this story

