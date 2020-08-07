Thirty-four new cases on Friday evening

Health workers check body temperatures in Quảng Nam Province. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lĩnh HÀ NỘI — Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday evening, increasing the total number of patients to 784. Of those, 32 were community transmitted cases relating to Đà Nẵng City and two were imported, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced. Among the patients, 22 were from Đà Nẵng City, eight were from Quảng Nam Province, one from Hải Dương Province, while two imported cases were quarantined in HCM City and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province. Patient 751 is a 45-year-old man residing Cam Ranh City of Khánh Hoa Province. Previously, he took a business trip in Hà Nội and met his wife and children who are residing in Sơn Trà District of Đà Nẵng City but were in Hà Nội on July 23. He got a fever on August 1 and visited the General Hospital of Hải Dương Province where he tested positive. He is being treated at the Central Hospital of Tropical Diseases. Patient 752 is a 30-year-old woman from Phúc Thọ District, Hà Nội. She travelled to Đà Nẵng with her family from July 24 to 26. On August 2, she had… Read full this story

