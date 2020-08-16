The unfamiliar in a familiar style

By Minh Phương Việt Nam has 54 ethnic groups, of which 53 minority groups represent just 14 per cent of the population. Few could name them all. In an effort to inspire young people to dig a little deeper into the many and varied cultures found throughout Việt Nam, young designer Nguyễn Minh Ngọc has put together emojis of all 54 ethnic groups, complete with details on each. PIQUING INTEREST: Nguyễn Minh Ngọc designed the minority emojis to inspire young people to learn about all types of Vietnamese culture. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Minh Ngọc “Most people know Việt Nam has 54 ethnic groups,” said 27-year-old Ngọc. “But when I ask my friends about how ethnic minority people dress or what their customs are, most don’t know. They don’t even know their names.” “If we look at the 54 groups as our Vietnamese kin, then we need to know more about them.” “That encouraged me to create emojis of ethnic minorities’ costumes, to introduce them to young people.” POLES APART: Fifty-four ethnic groups are depicted in emojis, with cultural details provided. Infographic by Minh Phương The young see emojis all the time online, so using them struck Ngọc as the perfect… Read full this story

