The highlights in the banking sector in 2019

2019 witnessed low credit growth rate.
1/ Interest rate cut
Mai Lan
Vietnam’s banking industry waits for big M&A deals
The merger and acquisition market in banking industry in the first half of this year has received new signal when Korean bank became a major shareholders of BIDV in early November with a record M&A deal worth US$890 million.
Vietnam’s banking sector becomes more attractive to investors
Growing attractiveness of Vietnamese banks’ shares is thanks to a positive revamp and strong outlook of the sector, particularly as Vietnam is accelerating global economic integration.
- Fairfax-backed CSB Bank set to file DHRP for up to Rs 500 crore share sale
- Inlaks craves smart banking solutions, links up Moven Enterprises
- It is best to stay away from leverage in 2018 and 2019: Rajeev Thakkar, PPFAS MF
- APRA's latest attempt to rein in bank bosses' bonuses may just create new problems
- Do the BEAR banking reforms have bite if APRA believes it is not a corporate cop?
- Bank bosses at NAB and ANZ face investor backlash over executive pay
- Finance sector has 'large carrots' and 'brittle sticks', encouraging risky behaviour: APRA
- Reserve Bank flags rising bad assets from Mudra loans
- CSB Bank IPO opens today; should you subscribe?
- For SP Jain Global batch of 2019, the future’s bright