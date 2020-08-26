The biggest repatriation of Vietnamese workers ever

With the largest repatriation campaign ever launched in peacetimes, Vietnam leaves no one behind On July 29, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN06 departed from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi heading to Equatorial Guinea to fly 219 Vietnamese citizens home. Although it was not the first flight to bring workers abroad home, it was the most special as more than half of the passengers had been confirmed positive for the virus. They were working at Sendje Hydropower Plant in Equatorial Guinea’s Litoral province for the United Kingdom-based Duglas Alliance Ltd. and the three Vietnamese companies, Tan Dai Loi, CM Vietnam, and LILAMA 10. Eight months after arriving in Equatorial Guinea, they were looking forward to returning to their homeland every day since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Realising the risk of infections among the workers in Equatorial Guinea, the Vietnamese government cooperated with relevant ministries and agencies to plan a humanitarian flight and bring the workers home. After a month of preparation, 17 crew members chosen from nearly 150 volunteer pilots and attendants, together with four orderlies and doctors of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi departed to repatriate the Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea…. Read full this story

