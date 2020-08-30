The artist and his muse

BY NGUYỄN BÌNH INFLUENTIAL: Artist Bùi Xuân Phái. Photo brocanvas.com Artist Bùi Xuân Phái wouldn’t give too much thought to his upcoming 100th birthday if he was still alive, instead creating new paintings of Hà Nội streets as his gift to the fight against COVID-19. In this year marking the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945) and National Day (September 2, 1945), activities held in celebration have been noticeably absent due to social distancing. But a variety of individuals and organisations will nonetheless observe Phái’s 100th in their own way, such as artist Văn Dương Thành and the Vietnam News Agency’s Thể Thao Văn Hóa (Sport and Culture) daily. In life, Phái (1920-1988) was widely admired for his paintings of Hà Nội’s ancient streets, collectively known as Phố Phái (Phái Street). AROUND TOWN: Hàng Chĩnh Street, 1972, oil on cardboard, 10.5cm by 15.5cm, by Bùi Xuân Phái, from Văn Dương Thành’s collection. VNS Photos Đoàn Tùng He and college classmates such as Dương Bích Liên and Nguyễn Tư Nghiêm were popular in the mid-20th century, boasting their own painting styles. Liên was known for paintings of young girls, while Nghiêm found fame from works with… Read full this story

