Textile, footwear companies confident they can cope with this COVID-19 wave too

Many textile and footwear enterprises whose exports have taken a hit have expanded in the domestic market to sustain their operation and keep their workers. — VNS Photo Văn Châu HCM CITY — Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second. The situation is worsening, according to most companies in the two sectors as the epidemic returns to Việt Nam and continues to rage in many countries around the world. Lê Tiến Trường, general director of the Việt Nam National Textile and Garment Group, said that in the first six months of the year, though affected a great deal by the COVID-19 pandemic, his company sustained its operations and cash flows thanks to its decision to produce face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE). But the situation would be very different in the second half since the demand for those products is shrinking rapidly, he said. The fact that many manufacturers switched to producing PPE has seen supply shoot past demand, he added. Since the global outbreak began in April, many…

