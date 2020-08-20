Techcombank raises $500 million in inaugural syndicated offshore loan facility

Techcombank ranked third among the top 500 most profitable private companies in Vietnam in 2019 The facility, signed on April 17 and approved by the central bank (SBV) on April 29, 2020, is a three-year senior unsecured loan which offers an interest margin of 1.5 per cent per annum over dollar-denominated London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Loan proceeds are for the bank (Techcombank)’s general corporate and working capital purposes. The overwhelming success of this transaction affirms the international lenders’ solid confidence in Techcombank’s robust credit profile and customer-centric business strategy. As part of Techcombank’s regular funding plan, the syndication was launched in mid-February this year, at an original deal size of $300 million. Due to the overwhelming response from the international syndication market, the facility amount was increased to $500 million to help accommodate the oversubscription. A total of 24 financial institutions – headquartered in Australia, China, India, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – joined the transaction. The facility was co-ordinated by Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Ltd. who also acted as the Facility Agent for the transaction. This bank (UOB), together with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., First Abu Dhabi Bank… Read full this story

