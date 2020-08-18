Techcombank has new CEO

Jens Lottner is appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techcombank. — Photo courtesy of the bank HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) announced the appointment of Jens Lottner as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 18, 2020. Lottner brings more than 28 years of experience in financial services with leading organisations such as McKinsey and BCG, and has spent more than two-thirds of his career in Asia. He previously served as CFO of Siam Commercial Bank (Thailand), where he designed and led a large-scale digital transformation programme that included the implementation of a new mobile banking platform, redesign of segment business models, and installation of a cloud-based data lake and analytics platform. Lottner said: “I am honoured to join Techcombank as it enters its next phase of transformation. I have been truly impressed by its growth and development in Việt Nam and its recognition by the international investment community. I look forward to partnering with the management team as part of the next phase of Techcombank’s continued transformation journey, to provide market-leading, highly-digitised banking solutions and services to customers and people across Việt Nam.” On behalf of Techcombank’s Board of Directors, Chairman Hồ… Read full this story

