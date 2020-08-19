Tax officials reduce inspections to help businesses amid COVID-19

Firm representatives fulfill procedures to pay taxes at the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department.- Photo nld.com.vn The GDT said it had collected more than VND269 billion (US$11.6 million) from their recent inspections and examinations of 104 enterprises across the country. According to the tax officials, most of the violations were found in associated transactions and value added tax refunds. Although the inspection and examination work was still a concern, due to the difficulties amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, the GDT has instructed its tax departments to suspend planned inspections and examinations of many businesses. A representative of GDT said: “To help reduce procedures, the tax department has stepped up inspections at the tax office instead of checking at places of business. Only when there are signs of tax risks, inspections and examinations will be conducted at the enterprise’s headquarters.” The report by the general department showed that as of July 15, 2020, the entire taxation sector has carried out 32,851 inspections, reaching 35.53 per cent of the yearly plan and about 82.69 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. The total amount collected was nearly VND30.4 trillion and the total amount of tax paid to the state… Read full this story

