Sustainable partnership towards the prosperous future By Apirat Sughondhabhirom Sunday, Aug 16, 2020,17:51 (GMT+7) Sustainable partnership towards the prosperous futureBy Apirat Sughondhabhirom A blood donation event hosted by the Royal Thai Consulate-General Editor's note: Vietnam and Thailand have strongly developed bilateral ties across the board, from economic to people-to-people relations, and from central to local levels. The following is an article on the issue by the Consul-General of Thailand in HCMC sent to the Weekly amidst the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The month of August marks two important occasions for Vietnam and Thailand. At the regional level, August 8 is the ASEAN Day, celebrated by all ASEAN members, particularly in Vietnam, the current ASEAN Chair for this year. Bilaterally, August 6, 2020 marks the 44th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Ties between Thailand and Vietnam dates back at least to the 13th century, especially the people-to-people bonds. President Ho Chi Minh himself went to Siam in the 1920s for his work for Vietnam's independence. In 1992, the present King of Thailand, King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X), visited Vietnam, as Crown Prince, at the invitation of the then President…

