Suspect in Thái Nguyên fatal shooting arrested

Nông Văn Tú, the suspect in the shooting, at a police station in Thái Nguyên City. — VNA/VNS Photo THÁI NGUYÊN — A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thái Nguyên Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Túc Duyên Ward of the northern city Thái Nguyên. The suspect was named as Nông Văn Tú, 32, residing in Đồng Bẩm Ward. Tú was arrested in Nhã Nam Township, Tân Yên District of the neighbouring Bắc Giang Province, and subsequently taken back to Thái Nguyên for questioning. The cause of the incident was initially determined to be a personal conflict, according to Thái Nguyên Police. At about 8pm on Wednesday, Nguyễn Tiến Hùng, 32, from Phan Đình Phùng Ward of Thái Nguyên City, was driving a black Honda Airblade motorbike and carrying Trần Thị Trang, 33. When Hùng and Trang were near Monaco Hotel in Túc Duyên Ward, a man on another motorbike approached and shot them before fleeing the scene. The victims were taken to Thái Nguyên General Hospital. Trang died on the way to hospital. Hùng was injured and transferred to Hà Nội's Việt Đức Hospital for treatment.

