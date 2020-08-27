HCM City’s summer youth volunteers organise fun outdoor games for children in outlying Củ Chi District. — Photo plo.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City summer youth volunteer campaign this year has provided a number of activities to care for children in all 24 districts, with total mobilised capital of nearly VNĐ1 billion (US$43,150). From July 27 to August 16, the 36-day campaign includes five programmes: Hoa Phượng Đỏ (Red Phoenix Flower), Kỳ nghỉ hồng (Pink Vacation), Hành quân xanh (Young soldiers join social voluntary works), Tiếp Sức Mùa Thi (Assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) and Mùa Hè Xanh (Green Summer). It has attracted the participation of nearly 400,000 young people, including students, soldiers, teachers, doctors, artists and young intellectuals. In Cần Giờ District, volunteers repaired and repainted a children’s playground at the cultural house in Lý Hòa Hiệp Hamlet, and began construction of a new house for a local youth union member in difficult circumstances. They also offered guidance to local young people on physical training and personal hygiene to enhance the body’s resistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand-washing sinks were installed at An Nghĩa Primary School and Doi Lầu Secondary School in the district. The volunteer doctors provided health counseling, free dental examinations and medical checks for 500 children at… Read full this story

Summer volunteers organise activities for disadvantaged children have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.