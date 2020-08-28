Sub-committee for socio-economic affairs of Party Congress convenes

PM Phuc lauded the sub-committee’s members for their efforts in building the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy and socio-economic orientations and tasks for 2021-2025, which were sent to Party congresses at all levels for further comments. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the economy grew just 0.36 percent in the second quarter, the lowest in the past three decades, adding that the figure reached only 1.81 percent in the first half. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event. Despite the difficulties, the Government will strive to post positive growth this year, he said, adding that several sectors still grew, while trade was in surplus by over 10 billion USD and positive signs were seen in boosting the disbursement of public investment. In a survey conducted recently by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Education and Information, 97 percent of respondents expressed their belief in the measures adopted by the Party and State to fight COVID-19. Therefore, national aspirations, innovation, and creativity with Vietnamese culture as a basis should be affirmed in draft documents, PM Phuc said. He requested specifying outstanding results in achieving the dual goal of fighting the pandemic and restoring socio-economic development, which reflected efforts of the… Read full this story

