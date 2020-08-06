Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Đà Nẵng

Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng increase SARS-CoV-2 testingTourism revenue sinks as pandemic hammers demandViệt Nam records 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon, caseload surpasses 700COVID-19 figures in Việt Nam on August 5 eveningMore than 200 hotels in VN selected to provide paid quarantine services Student Võ Thành Đông checks people’s temperature. — Photo tuoitre.vn ĐÀ NẴNG — Võ Thành Đông and Nguyễn Thị Hiền started helping with COVID-19 prevention and control work at the Hòa Tiến Commune Medical Station in Đà Nẵng’s Hòa Vang District on Sunday. The third-year students are among 340 students from the Đà Nẵng University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy who volunteered to work at medical stations in the central city to support COVID-19 prevention and control work. Enthusiastic support As the gateway of Hòa Vang District with Điện Bàn Town in neighbouring Quảng Nam Province, Hòa Tiến Commune has a large amount of traffic. To implement social distancing, a medical team was assigned there. Whenever a car arrived, Đông and Hiền come to measure their body temperature. If the people have high body temperature, Đông and Hiền asked if they had been to Đà Nẵng Hospital in July or if they had been to a place a COVID-19 patient had… Read full this story

