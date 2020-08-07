Students show how far 1,000 đồng can go

A new house of Nguyễn Khắc Lăng and Trịnh Thị Quyên in the commune’s Yên Vĩnh Village, built by the students’ donation. — Photo vietnamnet.vn HƯNG YÊN — Money raised by saving 1,000 đồng each day by Trần Quang Khải High School’s students has helped build houses, roads and power lines in Khoái Châu District, the northern province of Hưng Yên since 2015. The movement that called upon every student to save VNĐ1,000 (US$4 cents) each day was launched by the school’s youth union to raise students’ awareness of saving money and encourage them to do kind things for others. Trần Xuân Đông, principal of the school, said: “When the movement was launched, it received applause from both students and their parents.” The funds are used to build public works and help local disadvantaged people, he said. “We want to tell the students that although VNĐ1,000 is a very small amount of money, many VNĐ1,000 notes can do big things,” he said. After a month of the movement, the school’s youth union had collected VNĐ30 million ($1,300), he said. Then, the youth union contacted Dạ Trạch Commune, Khoái Châu District, to ask for a list of disadvantaged people, Vietnamnet online newspaper reported…. Read full this story

