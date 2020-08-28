Nation Still no new Covid-19 cases Friday morning The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 28, 2020,07:55 (GMT+7) Still no new Covid-19 cases Friday morningThe Saigon Times Motorcyclists get temperature checks at a Covid-19 quarantine checkpoint. The Health Ministry has reported no fresh Covid-19 cases this morning, August 28 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry has diagnosed no fresh Covid-19 cases this morning, August 28, keeping Vietnam’s total infections unchanged at 1,036 up to now. The country reported 688 cases from community transmission to date, with 548 of them linked to the Danang coronavirus hotspot since July 25, said the ministry’s national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. So far, 637 of the nation’s tally have made a full recovery and were released from hospital, 367 others are under medical treatment, while 30 have died of the respiratory illness. Among the active Covid-19 patients, 31 cases have tested negative for the novel coronavirus three times, and 47 others have tested negative twice. Share with your friends:

Still no new Covid-19 cases Friday morning have 241 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.