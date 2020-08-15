Nation Steering committee discusses measures to curtail Covid-19 community spread The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,06:53 (GMT+7) Steering committee discusses measures to curtail Covid-19 community spreadThe Saigon Times Officials attend a meeting held by the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control on August 14. The committee members agreed that the most important task at hand was to call on residents to strictly comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, while the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies should focus on controlling outbreaks in localities hit by the virus – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Members of the national steering committee for Covid-19 prevention and control at a meeting on August 14 agreed that it would be most important to call on residents to strictly comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies should focus on controlling outbreaks in localities hit by the virus, especially Danang and Quang Nam, according to the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who also serves as head of the committee. It is necessary to continue enhancing efforts to treat Covid-19 patients in the two localities, according to the members. The Ministry of… Read full this story
- White House discussing moving Spicer to new communications role: official
- Swallow School to hold community conversations again in January
- South Africa: Police Station Security Measures Under Scrutiny This Week
- An elected school committee? So old-school
- Ivanka Trump to visit Godfrey, Lewis & Clark Community College Wednesday
- Masonic lodge may become Yarmouth community center
- Des Moines has a strong arts community. This plan explains how it can grow.
- Trump Attacks Democrats at Rally, but Mostly Steers Clear of Scandals
- Kildee making bid for Ways and Means Committee
- Community meeting: Local immigration enforcement is discriminatory
Steering committee discusses measures to curtail Covid-19 community spread have 287 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.