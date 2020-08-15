Nation Steering committee discusses measures to curtail Covid-19 community spread The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,06:53 (GMT+7) Steering committee discusses measures to curtail Covid-19 community spreadThe Saigon Times Officials attend a meeting held by the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control on August 14. The committee members agreed that the most important task at hand was to call on residents to strictly comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, while the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies should focus on controlling outbreaks in localities hit by the virus – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Members of the national steering committee for Covid-19 prevention and control at a meeting on August 14 agreed that it would be most important to call on residents to strictly comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies should focus on controlling outbreaks in localities hit by the virus, especially Danang and Quang Nam, according to the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who also serves as head of the committee. It is necessary to continue enhancing efforts to treat Covid-19 patients in the two localities, according to the members. The Ministry of… Read full this story

Steering committee discusses measures to curtail Covid-19 community spread have 287 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.