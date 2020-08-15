State funeral for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu officially starts in Hanoi

The People’s Army Newspaper would like to presents the news and images of the funeral service in Hanoi: The State funeral ceremony for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu is held at the National Funeral House, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong, Hanoi. Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu’s family and kin pay the last respects to the deceased. In spite of rains, many people flock to the National Funeral House, Hanoi to pay tribute to the dead former Party General Secretary. Military forces work hard to ensure security and COVID-19 prevention. Member of the Politburo, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a delegation of the Government to pay homage to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc writes in the funeral memory book: “Your decease is a great loss to your family, friends, comrades and the people. Following you, we will stand united and strive to build a strong, prosperous and civilized Vietnam. Let us pay our last farewells to you, our elder brother, our respected comrade! Please rest in peace!” Member of the Politburo, Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan led a NA delegation to pay their… Read full this story

