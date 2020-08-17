“Having been in Vietnam for over 115 years, we remain fully committed to the country’s long-term growth and development. We are taking action today to support businesses, communities and individuals, so we can all look forward to a better tomorrow,” noted Nirukt Sapru, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam and ASEAN and South Asia Cluster Markets. This is an interactive video. You can stop the video by touching the screen, then tapping on the blue dots to get more details As soon as the Covid-19 pandemic hit Vietnam, the London-backed lender has been quick to respond with appropriate policies and measures. The bank has introduced a series of relief measures to help its corporate and retail clients eliminate financial burden. They include exemption or reduction of interest rates, provision of credit facilities to serve production and business activities and moratorium on loan repayment. These will be considered at clients’ requests and approved on a case-by-case basis, with priority given to those severely impacted by the novel virus. These supports will be considered at clients’ requests and approved on a case-by-case basis, with priority given to those severely impacted by the virus. As soon as the coronavirus pandemic hit Vietnam, Standard… Read full this story

Standard Chartered: underscoring sustainability commitment amid COVID-19 have 328 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.