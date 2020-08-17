Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam rolls out COVID-19 relief measures for clients

Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam was named the Best International Bank in Vietnam by Asiamoney in 2018 and 2019 The measures Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam introduced include exemption or reduction of interest rates, provision of credit facilities to serve production and business activities, and a moratorium on loan repayment. A repayment moratorium will be considered for loans which are current or are overdue for no more than 10 days in the period from January 23, 2020 until the 90th day after the government announces the pandemic is over in Vietnam. The bank will assess the measures at clients’ requests and approve them on a case-by-case basis, with priority given to those severely impacted by COVID-19. In addition, Vietnamese businesses can also benefit from Standard Chartered’s global commitment of $1 billion financing for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against COVID-19, and those planning the switch into making products that are in high demand to fight the global pandemic. Companies in scope include all those associated with the fight against COVID-19, including manufacturers and distributors in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare providers, as well as non-medical companies that have volunteered to add this capability to their manufacturing output… Read full this story

