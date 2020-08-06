Quy Nhon, a coastal city in Binh Dinh province is listed among the 20 best backpacking destinations by Hostelworld. Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 kilometers away from Quy Nhon city, Ky Co is dubbed the “Maldives” of Vietnam with 3 sides facing the sea. It is blessed with charming scenery, magnificent rocky cliffs and calm turquoise sea. About 13 km from the downtown Quy Nhon, Bai Xep is a remote fishing village with crystal clear water, natural rocks emerging in the middle of the beach. Eo Gio is among the best places to enjoy natural gorgeousness at dawn in Vietnam. In addition, tourists can take pictures of the coastal walkway between mountains. About 17km off Quy Nhon city’s center, Hon Kho is one of 32 islands of Binh Dinh province. From the port in Nhon Hai, tourists can rent boat or canoe to reach the island. The pristine island is situated between magnificent rocky cliffs and beautiful beaches with smooth white sand. Coming to Hon Kho, tourists can have a chance to bask in the sunlight for hours and enjoy fresh seafood. The best time to visit Hon Kho is from March to September every year. Source: VnExpress Translated by… Read full this story

Spectacular beauty of Quy Nhon seen from above have 284 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.