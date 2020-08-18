Song Hong Garment yet to set aside provisions for New York & Co. receivables

Song Hong will find it difficult to collect its VND219 billion ($9.52 million) from New York & Co. Source: doanhnhan.vn The local textile giant has just published the financial report for this year’s first half, showing that the company has not set a provision for the arrears of its biggest overseas partner, New York & Co. that went bankrupt last month. Specifically, Song Hong sold a large number of orders to New York & Co. through intermediate Easy Fashion Macao Offshores ltd. (Easy Fashion). According to the agreement between Song Hong and the US partner, debt clearance related to the sales is performed via Easy Fashion with a timeline of 90 days. The local company’s receivables from the partner as of June 30 were about VND219 billion ($9.52 million). Of this, past-due receivables were about VND163.8 billion ($7.1 million), and receivables still within the deadline were about VND55.2 billion ($2.4 million). However, Song Hong seems to be unlikely to be able collect the sums due to the collapse of Retail Winds (RTW) that owned 400 New York & Co stores across 32 states in the US. On July 13, RTW filed for bankruptcy because of insolvency. According to Song Hong’s management board,… Read full this story

