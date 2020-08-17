Solskjaer eyes signings as Sevilla punish wasteful Man Utd

Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer follows the action from the sidelines during the UEFA Europa League semi-final football match Sevilla v Manchester United on August 16, 2020 in Cologne, western Germany.(Photo: Martin Meissner / AFP / POOL) United were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal after Bruno Fernandes’s early penalty put them in front. Suso quickly levelled for Sevilla before goalkeeper Bono kept them in the game and substitute Luuk De Jong continued the Spanish side’s remarkable Europa League run in recent years by slotting home the winner 12 minutes from time. United had already secured their place in the Champions League next season by finishing third in the Premier League, but an over-reliance on a small core of players was again exposed as Solskjaer did not make a single substitution until three minutes from time. United’s new Premier League campaign could now begin in just over four weeks time and initial talks over the signing of Jadon Sancho have stalled with Borussia Dortmund insisting the England international will remain in Germany next season. “We need to strengthen the squad depth of course. It will be a long season,” said Solskjaer. “I cannot say… Read full this story

