Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Việt Nam

Check points are set up in Đông Triều Township, Quảng Ninh Province, to check people and vehicles from Hải Dương Province to Quảng Ninh Province to prevent the spread of coronavirus. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, including four locally transmitted and two imported cases. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said the total number of people who have contracted the disease since the first case back in January now stands at 989. The new locally transmitted cases include four in Đà Nẵng, aged between 30 and 65. One of the new cases in Đà Nẵng had been taking care of a family member being treated at Đà Nẵng Hospital, two cases are from Hải Châu District and another from Hòa Vang District. One imported male patient, 45, returned to Việt Nam from Taiwan on August 7. He is being treated at the Khánh Hòa Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Khánh Hòa Province. Another imported case is a male patient, 35, and was one among workers who returned to Việt Nam from Equatorial Guinea aboard flight VN6 on July 29. He is being treated at the Central Tropical Hospital in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh… Read full this story

