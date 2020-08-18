Check points are set up in Đông Triều Township, Quảng Ninh Province, to check people and vehicles from Hải Dương Province to Quảng Ninh Province to prevent the spread of coronavirus. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, including four locally transmitted and two imported cases. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said the total number of people who have contracted the disease since the first case back in January now stands at 989. The new locally transmitted cases include four in Đà Nẵng, aged between 30 and 65. One of the new cases in Đà Nẵng had been taking care of a family member being treated at Đà Nẵng Hospital, two cases are from Hải Châu District and another from Hòa Vang District. One imported male patient, 45, returned to Việt Nam from Taiwan on August 7. He is being treated at the Khánh Hòa Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Khánh Hòa Province. Another imported case is a male patient, 35, and was one among workers who returned to Việt Nam from Equatorial Guinea aboard flight VN6 on July 29. He is being treated at the Central Tropical Hospital in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh… Read full this story
- All the New FIFA 19 Features That You Need to Know About
- New FIFA 19 House Rules Game Mode Spotted, Will Bring 11 Vs 11 Matches
- New FIFA 19 Patch Arrives With Big Gameplay Changes Including Bicycle Kick Nerf
- New FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons Leaked, Includes Rivaldo And Cruyff
- All the New FIFA 19 Features and Changes Coming to the Game
- Here Are Some New FIFA 19 Features You Might Have Missed
- Corsair’s new brushed aluminum case uses smoky glass to dim the lights
- Arrests, Lifetime Bans Handed Down in New StarCraft Match-Fixing Case - Report
- E3 2018: 19 Amazing New FIFA 19 Features You Might Have Missed
- New FIFA 19 patch adds even more new faces, including Ryan Sessegnon and Mauro Icardi
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Việt Nam have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.