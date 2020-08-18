Nation Six more Covid-19 patients confirmed tonight The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,19:07 (GMT+7) Six more Covid-19 patients confirmed tonightThe Saigon Times Medical workers number samples taken from Hanoi residents for Covid-19 testing. The Ministry of Health has reported six new Covid-19 patients, including two imported cases – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Four new locally-transmitted Covid-19 patients in Danang City and two more imported cases in Hanoi and Khanh Hoa have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health, taking the country’s tally to 989 as of tonight, August 18. The latest Covid-19 patients in the Danang coronavirus hotspot, aged between 30 and 65, are a patient caregiver at Danang Hospital, a vendor at Hoa Cuong wholesale market in Hai Chau District and two residents of Hai Chau and Hoa Vang districts. The two imported cases, aged 45 and 35, are male residents of Quang Binh Province. One of them returned to Vietnam from Taiwan through Cam Ranh International Airport on August 7, while the other flew back to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport from Equatorial Guinea on July 29. The two were sent to concentrated quarantine centers upon their arrival. Among the 989 confirmed cases, 520 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus,… Read full this story

