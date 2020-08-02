Six homestays in Ninh Binh offer unforgettable experience for guests

Boasting an array of enchanting accommodation, Trang An Valley Bungalow, Chezbeo Homestay, and The Little Village are among the most popular destinations for travelers taking a visit to the northern province of Ninh Binh during weekends.

The most notable feature of Trang An Valley Bungalow is the site’s spectacular mountain surroundings that emits a peaceful atmosphere for visiting guests.

The cost of a night’s stay per person ranges from VND260,000 to VND950,000.

Chezbeo Homestay offers visitors a range of activities to enjoy and is a suitable location for tourists traveling either in groups or alone.

The cost of a room for a single night is between VND360,000 and VND500,000.

The Ninh Bình Greenland Homestay has been designed with the aim of bringing guests closer to nature.

The price of a single room for the night is between VND300,000 and VND500,000.

The Little Village offers guests great access to wonderful sightseeing spots.

The cost per person for an evening’s stay ranges from VND400,000 to VND700,000.

Ninh Binh Panorama Homestay is made up of a total of five bungalows and also contains a large swimming pool for visitors to enjoy.

A single two-person bungalow costs from VND400,000 to VND900,000 per night.

Zing/VOV

Ninh Binh’s time to shine The magnificent province of Ninh Binh, home to winding water flows among beautiful karsts, rice fields and lotus swamps, the natural studio for the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island is now back in the national spotlight.