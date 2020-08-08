Singaporean drug trafficker sentenced to death

Singaporean drug trafficker Cher Wei Hon in court on Friday in Tây Ninh District. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A man from Singapore has been sentenced to death for drug trafficking by the People’s Court of the southwestern border province of Tây Ninh. Cher Wei Hon was caught in possession of almost 10kg of methamphetamine in Lợi Thuận Commune, Bến Cầu District, Tây Ninh Province last year. On Friday, the court sentenced the 40-year-old to death. Cher told police he was hired by a woman named Quỳnh in HCM City to transport the drugs from Cambodia to Việt Nam, earning between US$500-1,000 for each trip. He said he had made around five journeys smuggling narcotics at the request of Quỳnh. A 27-year-old man who was driving Cher at the time of the police stop, was not prosecuted as officers could not find any evidence linking him to the smuggling operation. — VNS

