‘Silent soldiers’ in the fight against COVID-19

A health worker in Hà Nội’s Phúc Thọ District taking sample for COVID-19 testing of a person travelling from Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – Trịnh Thế Hưng, director of the preventive health centre of Hà Nôi’s Phúc Thọ District, will never forget the day he was informed of the district’s first COVID-19 case earlier this month. “It was about 3am on August 7. I got a phone call from the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control informing me there was a SARS-CoV-2 positive case in Hamlet 2 of Vân Phúc Commune,” Hưng recalled. “Although I was ready to prepare myself for the pandemic, at that time I couldn’t help feeling nervous. Immediately, I called to report to the district’s Steering Committee for Pandemic Prevention for urgent zoning and quarantining,” Hưng said. District health workers and the rapid response force went to work. When the teams reached the patient’s family’s street, it was about 4am. Everything was still quiet and the whole block of houses was still asleep. The health workers and local authorities immediately looked at the field for plans to zone off the area. The patient’s family woke up and opened the door for the teams, Hưng said. “When I informed them… Read full this story

