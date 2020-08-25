Seven new COVID-19 patients, including a 16-year-old girl

A citizen in Đà Nẵng has a blood sample taken on Monday to be tested for coronavirus. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, including a 16-year-old girl, and four recoveries on Tuesday evening. The latest patients, all found in Đà Nẵng City, brought the country’s total to 1,029, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control. There have been now 547 infections related to Đà Nẵng outbreak since July 25, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of all community transmission in the country since the beginning of the pandemic in late January. Patient 1,023, a 20-year-old man, and Patient 1,024, a 16-year-old woman, are living in a locked-down residential neighbourhood in Hoà Tiến Ward, Hoà Vang District, and had their specimens taken on August 24. Five patients, numbered 1025-1029, including a 70-year-old man, are members of Patient 1,017’s family. All of them are being quarantined and treated at Hoà Vang field hospital. The committee’s report also said four COVID-19 patients had recovered, including two at Hoà Vang field hospital (Patient 468 and Patient 919), one at Thái Bình Province General Hospital (Patient 566), and one at Quảng Ngãi Province’s Bình Sơn… Read full this story

