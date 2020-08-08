Set of switch and socket AvatarOn A suitable for Vietnamese users

AvatarOn A products are both aesthetic and functional, which attracts user in general market Switch and socket set AvatarOn A is designed to suit style model of Vietnamese culture. AvatarOn A is formed to lead rectangle-shaped switch and socket sets, its flat and borderless display optimizes installation and usage as well as brings about product’s delicacy and aesthetics. Moreover, AvatarOn A switch and socket set is gifted existing advantages of module beads, which sustains and shapes the product. vatarOn A is devised for consumers to use easily and quickly, the installation is carried out without additional tools. Furthermore, connections between cables become simple resulting in users can connect more wires and owing to separate colors between wiring harness, connecting gets smooth. Additionally, both 1.5 – 4 mm hard and soft wires can be suitable to join and remove. From now on, users can handle the installation easily and quickly, saving time and effort with only two actions: pull and push. Schneider Electric supplies a variety of electric products such as switch, socket, and charging port chneider Electric invariably prioritizes safety on every single product. All the AvatarOn A products follow International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) as the global standard in electric and electronic products. Especially,… Read full this story
