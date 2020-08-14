Stock Market Selling pressure behind stock market’s loss The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 14, 2020,18:27 (GMT+7) Selling pressure behind stock market’s lossThe Saigon Times An investor follows stock quotations. Increased selling pressure dragged the local stock market down today, August 14 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Increased selling pressure dragged the local stock market down, with the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange shedding points in the last session of the week. With 145 stocks rising and 239 others falling, the benchmark index lost 4.31 points, or 0.5% against the previous session to close at 850.74. Meanwhile, turnover on the southern bourse improved with volume and value soaring 18.86% and 16% respectively at 304.71 million shares and VND5.1 trillion. Many largecaps saw dull trading such as property developer VIC reversing course and ending lower. Some others extended their losses by 1.1-1.8% including three lenders VCB, BID, CTG, consumer goods producer MSN, and steelmaker HPG. Of them, HPG was the most actively traded stock of the HCMC market with matching volume exceeding 15 million shares. Besides, three heavyweights of the southern market—brewery SAB, housing developer VHM, and dairy firm VNM—recorded modest growth. VHM and VNM rose less than 0.5% while SAB inched up some 1%…. Read full this story

