A health worker spraying disinfectant at Hoà Vang field hospital set up in Hoà Vang medical centre, Đà Nẵng. — VNA/VNS Photo ĐÀ NẴNG — A 67-year-old woman from Đà Nẵng City has died of coronavirus-related complications, the second death in a single day. The woman, who lived in Liên Chiểu District in the central city, had a number of underlying health issues, including kidney failure and type 2 diabetes. She is the 32nd COVID-19-related death in Việt Nam. Earlier on Saturday a 28-year-old man with leukeamia also died. The woman was being treated at Hoà Vang Medical Center when she lost her fight for life on Saturday morning. The cause of death has been recorded as severe pneumonia, progressive respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, complications of septic shock and irreversible multi-organ failure. — VNS

Second COVID-19 death in single day have 260 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.