Seafood exports increase after EVFTA comes into effect

A shrimp processing plant in Kiên Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has said that seafood exports to Europe have seen many positive signs since the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect at the beginning of this month. The number of orders in the European market alone since the beginning of this month has increased by about 10 per cent compared to last month, specifically, for shrimp and squid. Online newspaper VietQ reported that Trần Văn Lĩnh, chairman of the board of directors of Thuận Phước Seafoods and Trading Corporation, said the company had exported 3,000 tonnes of shrimp and products made from shrimp to EU with a value of about US$31 million, a year-on-year increase of 8 per cent in volume and 6 per cent in value respectively over the same period last year. Nguyễn Thị Ánh, director of Ngọc Xuân Seafood Corporation, shared EU customers had started negotiating orders with the corporation again recently. Although it had not increased strongly, this was a positive signal for businesses to recover after a long delay and contract cancellation, said Ánh. Assessing the initial results since the EVFTA’s… Read full this story

