Samsung rejects info on smartphone production shift from Vietnam to India

The Saigon Times

Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,18:31 (GMT+7)

Workers at a smartphone production line at Samsung Electronics Vietnam in Thai Nguyen. Samsung Vietnam has rejected information that the firm would shift part of its smartphone production from Vietnam to India – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – A representative of Samsung Vietnam has rejected information that the firm would shift part of its smartphone production from Vietnam to India.

Samsung's smartphone production plants in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces remain operational, Tuoi Tre Online reported, citing the source.

Samsung Vietnam is still playing a key role in the group's global smartphone production, the representative said.

According to the Indian journal Economic Times, Samsung had earlier submitted a plan to diversify its smartphone production lines to the Indian Government. Accordingly, the group would shift part of its production from Vietnam and other countries to India.

Vietnam is not only an attractive investment destination, but also the group's second home, the Samsung representative told Tuoi Tre.

Samsung has been Vietnam's biggest foreign investor with its total investment in the country amounting to US$17.3… Read full this story

