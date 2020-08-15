Saigon Times – Greate Circle “Saigon Times – Great Circle – Together we win Covid-19” program kicks off By Nhan Tam Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,14:38 (GMT+7) “Saigon Times – Great Circle – Together we win Covid-19″ program kicks off By Nhan Tam Health care workers take epidemiological samples from Danang residents. In order to join forces with those who are at the frontlines in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the Saigon Times Group launched the “Saigon Times – Great Circle – Together we win Covid-19” – PHOTO: NHAN TAM HCMC – The third phase of the month-long “Saigon Times – Great Circle” program titled “Together we win Covid-19”, kicked off from mid-August, and will focus on sharing difficulties with those who are on the frontlines in the fight against the novel coronavirus along with the support of the business community and other donors. From now till August 30, the program will prioritize sponsoring epidemic prevention equipment such as masks, medical gloves, protective suits and other necessities for health care workers and border guards. The program’s organizing committee will work with the Vietnamese Border Guard to hand over thousands of supplies and equipment for Covid-19 epidemic prevention at the border lines stretching from the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai to the southern province of… Read full this story

