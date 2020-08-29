Saigon Times – Greate Circle “Saigon Times – Great Circle” supports soldiers in the southwestern border By Viet Dung Saturday, Aug 29, 2020,17:35 (GMT+7) “Saigon Times – Great Circle” supports soldiers in the southwestern border By Viet Dung Phan Chien Thang (2nd R), deputy editor-in-chief of the Saigon Times Group, hands over the necessities to Doan Van An from the Long An Border Guard – PHOTOS: VIET DUNG HCMC – On August 28, the Saigon Times Group, organizer of the “Saigon Times – Great Circle” program, visited Long An and Tay Ninh provinces and handed over thousands of necessities, including medical face masks, disinfectants and food, to the border guard forces there, to help them fight against Covid-19. The goods were presented under the sponsorship of Ngoc Minh General Clinic, Vinh Thanh Dat Food JSC, Viet Gia Thinh Phat JSC, Lix Detergent JSC, Uniben JSC, Luoi Cong Trinh Co., Ltd. and the Saigon Times Real Estate Club (Saigon Times Club). Colonel Doan Van An from the Long An Border Guard said that his force protects the 130-kilometer-long border line. Since the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, 400 soldiers have been working at 42 checkpoints day and night to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic… Read full this story

