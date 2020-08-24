Sacombank offers gifts for FX transactions

A Sacombank branch in HCM City. Businesses making foreign currency transactions at Sacombank this year stand to win prizes under a promotion programme called ‘Increasing Sales – Receiving Gifts’. — Photo courtesy of Sacombank HCM CITY — Sacombank proudly introduces the promotion programme ‘Increasing Sales – Receiving Gifts’ for foreign exchange trading businesses with total prizes of nearly VNĐ1 billion (US$42,924). To run for the rest of the year, it offers businesses with foreign currency transactions of US$20 million or more an iPad with a luxurious leather case along with exclusive souvenirs from Sacombank-SBJ. Those with turnover of $8-20 million and businesses with commodity derivatives progress turnover of 1,800 lots in the second half of 2020 will also receive an iPad with the leather case. Sacombank has the capability to manage large amounts of foreign exchange with its team of experienced consultants and large branch network throughout Việt Nam and the Indochina region. Thus, it is confident of promptly meeting all foreign currency trading requirements with spot prices, forward prices and even swaps for both local and foreign-invested businesses at competitive exchange rates, flexible payment periods and swift and transparent procedures. It is among the few banks to be… Read full this story

